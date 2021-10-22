João Guilherme talks about Jade Picon’s alleged betrayal with Gui Araújo: ‘whoever wasn’t will be one day’ – Zoeira

After seeing his name among the most talked about topics on Twitter, the singer João Guilherme decided to speak out about a supposed betrayal involving his ex, youtuber and influencer Jade Picon, and ex-MTV Gui Araújo.

Faced with a flurry of comments from Internet users about betrayal by Jade, João Guilherme decided to make a comment.

“I don’t know about the subject so I can’t really opine. I don’t have contact with my ex so I won’t ask. Everybody is [traído] and anyone who didn’t go will be one day”, wrote the son of the countryman Leonardo on Twitter.

João Guilherme and Jade’s relationship lasted three years and the breakup was communicated by both on social networks. In September, there was another rumor on the internet that YouTuber had hooked up with Neymar.

“Most forbidden of all”

The subject came up after Gui spoke of his girlfriends outside of “A Fazenda 13”, during a conversation in the tree house with Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves, in the early hours of this Thursday (21).

Gui Araújo stated that he is with a person “most prohibited of all”. Curious, his colleagues asked him to reveal who that person was, but he responded only by writing a name on Dynho’s leg.

Due to the angle the camera was at, the audience soon understood that it was the name “Jade”, hence Jade Picon. It should be noted that the influencer’s older brother, Leo Picon, is one of the former MTV’s best friends.