John Kennedy lives the expectation of starting a Fla-Flu in professional

Known as an “executioner” because of his goals at base against Flamengo, John Kennedy may be Fluminense’s starter for the first time in a Fla-Flu playing in the club’s professional team.

The striker has already played against his rival for the main team, but had not yet been a starter. For the 3rd round of the Carioca Championship, the boy entered the second half and played for about 20 minutes in the match that Tricolor das Laranjeiras beat the red-black team with a goal by Igor Julião. It is worth noting that this match marked the debut of former coach Roger Machado.

At base, the 19-year-old did a lot of damage against Flamengo. Since 2019, John Kennedy has scored 10 goals in the U-17 and U-20 categories. He recently won the hat-trick in the final games of the U-20 Carioca Championship and in 2019 he was equally decisive by scoring two goals in the U-17 Carioca Championship finals.

Starting in the last game against Athletico-PR, the 23 shirt lives the expectation of starting this Saturday, but will only know if he will be kept in the team this Friday when coach Marcão will define the lineup for the classic. The athlete’s chances of starting the match are very high since Bobadilla has not yet returned to Brazil, after being released to accompany the birth of his daughter, and Fred is still injured.