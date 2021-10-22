Juca: Corinthians has already hit Mano Menezes. Sylvinho will leave after Inter – 10/22/2021

The pressure on coach Sylvinho at Corinthians increased after the loss to São Paulo in last Monday’s derby and even the manifestation of organized fans asking for the coach’s resignation, which, according to information obtained by Juca Kfouri, should occur right after the game against Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #171, Juca Kfouri explains that not only the coach’s departure would already be defined, but also the name of the substitute, who would be Mano Menezes from Rio Grande do Sul, who had two stints in charge of Corinthians, the first between 2008 and 2010 and the second in 2014, but with titles conquered only in the first, with the Series B of 2008, in addition to the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil in 2009.

“The information I have is that Sunday, regardless of the result against Inter, he [Sylvinho] after the game he will no longer be the coach of Corinthians, the coach that Corinthians wants is Mano Menezes. I confess that I slightly doubt that Corinthians in Porto Alegre will beat Inter and he will be fired, it will be the first time in history that a coach is fired like that with a resounding victory, because, obviously, Inter, although they disappointed yesterday at in the second half, Inter are favorites against Corinthians,” says Juca.

The journalist finds it strange that Mano Menezes appears as a potential replacement for Sylvinho a few days after refusing Grêmio’s offer on the grounds of not wanting to take over a team before the end of the current season.

“The information I have is this, that Corinthians has already agreed with Mano Menezes. Strange, because Mano Menezes would have denied Grêmio for not wanting to pick up a team at the end of the season. Now, Corinthians is in the same situation, no in the same situation as Grêmio, in relegation, but it’s also at the end of the season”, says Juca.

He also questions what qualifies Mano Menezes, in relation to his latest works, to be the preferred name by the Corinthians directors, remembering that after the titles he won during his time at Cruzeiro, he was not successful in his passages at Palmeiras, Bahia and Al- Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

“Furthermore, what was Mano Menezes’ last good work? I wonder, between a candidate for a new style by Mano Menezes and Tite, because Sylvinho is a disciple of both and Mano Menezes is already aged, isn’t I know if it would be a solution for Corinthians, but the information I was given from a very good source within Corinthians is this, that Sylvinho will no longer be coach of Corinthians next week,” he concludes.

