Juliette rebuts José de Abreu’s mockery in bikini photo | celebrities

Published 10/22/2021 07:45 | Updated 10/22/2021 08:31

São Paulo – Actor José de Abreu made fun of a photo of a photo that ex-BBB Juliette posted on Twitter. He, who does not agree with the position of the “BBB 21” champion on PEC 05/21, which promotes changes in the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), was criticized for the comment on social networks.

In the photo, Juliette is in a bikini, showing her butt in a swimming pool, in the Northeast. José de Abreu commented on the photo and said: “He is very worried about the PEC!”. Juliette then responded to the comment with: “Alive, off duty, present and very concerned about the PEC yes, baby”.

On Tuesday, Juliette published a position against the PEC, which she said “injures the independence of the Public Ministry and violates the autonomy of the Attorneys and Prosecutors. We need a strong, independent and without political interference to defend society”.

She justified the position saying that she has already worked at the MP. “I was an intern at the Public Ministry for two years and I have a lot of respect for the Institution,” she said in a tweet. After the confusion, José de Abreu deleted the tweet.

Live, off duty, PRESENT and #concernssimacomapec YES, bb https://t.co/1Hm4Ul1gH4 — Juliette (@juliette) October 20, 2021