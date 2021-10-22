Justia do Trabalho sets Corinthians’ indemnity value to former Czech midfielder

Corinthians will have to indemnify the former Czech midfielder in R$ 667,019.56, in a lawsuit initiated in court in 2012. The amount of the conviction was defined by a court expert and approved by Judge Victor Goes de Araújo Cohim Silva, of the 67th Labor Court of São Paulo.

The amount above is the corrected principal (R$323,792.60) plus late payment interest of 1% per month as of May/12 (R$340,726.96), in addition to other smaller amounts placed in the court decision.

The need for a judicial expert was present because Corinthians lawyers and the Czech lawyer differed on the amount of compensation. While the former midfielder’s representative requested an amount of R$919,537.43, the club’s lawyers claimed that the amount should be R$238,243.57.

Czech had upheld its request regarding the Arena Right, which is a percentage of the value of TV quotas that needs to be passed on to athletes. At the time the midfielder played for Corinthians, the law guaranteed 20% of this revenue, but the clubs never accepted this percentage and passed on only 5%.

The former player won over the 15% difference, in addition to several wage reflexes (13th salary, vacation, DSRs and FGTS). All plus interest and penalties. Right now, with the law changed a few years ago, the transfer is even 5%.

Czech remained under contract between 2010 and 2012, but only played for the club in the first season, being loaned out in the others. For Corinthians, the midfielder only played in 26 games and did not score any goals. At the moment, he is a football coach. His last club was Cascavel, from Paraná.

See more at: Former Corinthians players, Corinthians Processes and Corinthians Board of Directors.