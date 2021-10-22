Kaires is startled to find Kefera all dirty and full of wounds · TV News

Kaires (Diogo Salles) will be scared to find Kéfera (Luana Chameleon) all dirty and full of wounds in Genesis. Neferíades’ ex-employee (Dandara Albuquerque) will be at physical and heavy work in the pharaoh’s plantation when she is helped by the peasant in Record’s biblical novel.

Upon seeing her with her hands raw, the supervisor will offer help to the young woman in scenes planned to air from the chapter on Monday (25). The irony will be that Kéfera will be a few meters away from her ex-boss, who chased her away for taking her clothes off for José (Juliano Laham).

“How did your hands get like this? You’re not used to this type of service?”, the job supervisor will ask. “No. I was a house servant, but I was out of work and the only option was to work on the plantation,” she will say, embarrassed. “I know I don’t have practice, but I work hard. Please let me keep working here,” the young woman will add.

The boy will show concern: “How? Look at your state.” Nepheriades’ ex-servant will downplay: “That’s nothing. I can work anyway.” He won’t be convinced. “If that’s true, why were you crying while you were supposed to be harvesting?” Then Kerit will reassure her. “No one will take away your work.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

