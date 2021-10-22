Karol Conká mocks Bil’s affair on ‘BBB’: ‘I gave him a career’ | celebrities



Karol Conká – Reproduction

Karol Conkareproduction

Published 10/22/2021 08:38 | Updated 10/22/2021 09:03 AM

Rio – Karol Conká returned to the subject on the web, this Thursday, after being asked about the brief involvement she had with Bil Araujo in “BBB 21”. That’s because the singer and rapper made fun of the situation and said she had given him a career in an interview with the podcast “De Frente Com Blogeirinha”.

“Never! But who is Bil? No, who is Bil, guys? Ah, Bil,” joked the singer, when asked about a possible reconciliation. “There’s nothing to talk about. I’ve already played my role. I’ve given him a pretty good career out here. He just doesn’t know how to take advantage of it,” she added, laughing.

Currently confined to “A Fazenda 13”, Bil, who has already participated in “No Limite” this year, has not been pleasing viewers and losing followers. In reality, he has already mentioned the name of the rapper a few times. “He doesn’t take my name out of his mouth,” finished Karol.

Bil Araújo and Karol Conká had a brief and troubled romance during “BBB 21”. After his participation in the Globo reality show, he also participated in “No Limite” and is now in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record.