Karol Conká says that Bil doesn’t take his name out of his mouth: ‘I gave him a career out here’

Always controversial, the rapper Karol Conka provoked his ex-affair of “BBB21“, Bil Araújo, which today is in “The farm“, from Record, during an interview this Thursday (21) in the podcast “De Frente com a Bloggueirinha”.

When asked whether she would reconnect with the influencer, Conká pretended not to know who it was and then needled Bil, saying that she gave him a career abroad.

“But who is Bil? No, who is Bil, guys? Ah, Bill! There’s nothing to talk about. I’ve already played my role, I’ve given him a pretty good career out here. He just doesn’t know how to take advantage of it”, the singer fired.

Conká and Bil lived a brief romance at “BBB21’s” house and the couple ended up involved in confusions caused by the rapper, who even fought with Juliette and with carla diaz on account of his jealousy attacks by the influencer.

Recently in a conversation with lary bottino, Bil revealed to have stayed traumatized by being involved with Conká.

“We get trauma, right. From the experiences we had. Did you understand? The first was one of the worst. I really didn’t want to, and the woman kissed me by force”, revealed Bil referring to the rapper.

On the podcast, Conká ended his comment about Bil saying: “He doesn’t take my name out of his mouth”. Watch below.

