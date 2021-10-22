Kassab and Pacheco will go to Rio for an event that will consolidate ‘Era Paes’ in the PSD – Politics

RIO – The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the commander of his future party, Gilberto Kassab (PSD), will go to Rio this Saturday, 23, for the first meeting of the legend in the city since the local directory passed into the hands of the mayor Eduardo Pais. The event will also mark a kind of pre-officialization of the OAB president’s candidacy, Felipe Santa Cruz, to the government of Rio de Janeiro.

The curious thing is that both Santa Cruz and the main allies of Paes who will join the legend are not yet to join – because of the positions they currently hold. Almost all of the mayor’s strongmen in the Carioca Executive have elective terms and must wait for the next party window. In next year’s election, they will try to form a robust federal caucus for the PSD-RJ.

These include licensed deputies Pedro Paulo (DEM), Marcelo Calero (Citizenship), Renan Ferreirinha (PSB) and Chicão Bulhões (ex-Novo). The latter was the only one who joined the PSD, as he handed over the mandate when he became secretary; the others run the risk of losing their mandates, due to party infidelity. They occupy, respectively, the Finance, Government, Education and Economic Development portfolios. Outside the current Paes government, there is still for election the former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia, expelled from the DEM after public fights with the commander of the acronym, ACM Neto.

The president of the OAB must join the caption at the beginning of next year, when he ends his term at the head of the Order. He is, today, Paes’ name for the government of Rio.

“We’re not going to formalize the name on Saturday, just at the convention, but I’ve already said that my candidate for governor is named Felipe Santa Cruz. The meeting will be the first of the party under my presidency. I’m very anxious and hoping that our candidate for president, Rodrigo Pacheco, will be present,” said Paes when the state asked him about the meeting. According to Pacheco’s advisors, he will be there.

During lunch with businessmen at the Rio de Janeiro Trade Association (ACRJ) this Thursday, Paes made a speech with a strong political bias. He highlighted the need to promote the rise of new leaders. And he took advantage of the statement to make fun of his last two electoral opponents – the ousted governor Wilson Witzel (PSC), who defeated him in 2018, and former mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), who he defeated last year.

“Rio was the epicenter of all the crises in Brazil: economic, political, ethical. Some continue. All this led, in 2016, to the election of a mayor who had no connection with Rio, which is a city that respects differences and diversity. Crivella’s low-pressure face and Witzel’s pervert discouraged anyone,” said the mayor to representatives of the Rio economy.

As he had already done a few months ago in front of Lide Group businessmen, he once again gave his vision of the recent history of Brazilian politics. He praised former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and criticized, according to him, the “tragedy” that came later, with Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro. In relation to the toucan, he highlighted the economic stabilization; to the PT, the fight against inequality.

The PSD guarantees that Pacheco will be its presidential candidate. Behind the scenes, however, party cadres recognize that, at the moment, the scenario is unfavorable to the rise of a third way as an alternative to Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro. The expectation is that there will be an even greater meltdown of the current president, in order to remove him from the second round.

In the current situation, the PSD and its main commanders of local Executives – Paes, in Rio, and Alexandre Kalil, in Belo Horizonte – are much more on the PT side than on Bolsonaro, when considering a scenario in which there is to choose one of the two. It is possible that there will be an agreement with the PT for an eventual second round against Bolsonaro, if the acronym of Kassab in fact launches its own candidate and does not reach the second stage of the election.