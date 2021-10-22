Keeping an eye on Flamengo: Atlético-MG has four holders hanging for the match against Cuiabá | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will face a tough opponent next Sunday, especially in away games. But in addition to Cuiabá, they will need to play with intelligence so as not to lose key pieces for the most awaited confrontation of this Brasileirão: the direct duel against the vice-leader Flamengo, on the following weekend, at Maracanã.

That’s because Galo currently has five hanging athletes, four of which are not just starters, but key players in the coach Cuca’s scheme: defenders Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso, midfielder Nacho Fernández and striker Hulk.

In addition to them, Cuca himself and forward Eduardo Sasha complete the list of athletes who have already received two yellow cards and are one away from having to comply with automatic suspension in the direct confrontation on the 30th.

Atlético and Flamengo are separated by 10 points on the leaderboard. Galo has 56 in 26 games played. Rubro-Negro has 46 in 24 matches.

On Saturday, the team from Rio de Janeiro plays a derby against Fluminense, at Maracanã, while Galo receives Cuiabá on Sunday, at 4:00 pm (GMT), in a game that can count on the presence of up to 30,000 fans in Mineirão.

The two rivals come from stumbling in the last round of the championship. Flamengo was 0-0 with Cuiabá, and Galo lost the unbeaten record of 18 games against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, by 2-1.

With the classification forwarded to the final of the Copa do Brasil (it thrashed Fortaleza on the way 4 to 0) and needing the victory to keep the lead in double digits, Cuca shouldn’t spare anyone for the duel against Cuiabá.

The only one who can be left out is striker Hulk, who suffered a stomp on his left hand in the match against Fortaleza and had to leave the field with his ring finger bandaged. This Thursday, Rooster stated that there was no diagnosis of fracture, but that the player is still being treated for the injury.