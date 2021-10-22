Kia Confirms Arrival of Stonic Hybrid in Mid-November | Cars

Disclosure Kia Stonic already with the new Korean brand logo and willingness to face the Fiat Pulse among the main rivals

Kia confirms the arrival of the Stonic compact SUV in Brazil in the first half of November, with a defined price – R$ 149,990.00. Made on the same base as the compact Rio, it will have among its rivals the new Fiat Pulse, which has just hit the market.

The main attribute of the version of the Kia Stonic

intended for the Brazilian market is its 3-cylinder Kappa engine, turbo GDI (direct injection), 1 liter, gasoline powered, with hybrid system MHEV 48V (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), capable of generating 120 horsepower and 20, 5 kgfm of torque.

The new Kia Stonic is manufactured in Mexico, more precisely in the state of Nuevo Léon, the result of an investment of US$ 3 billion. O SUV

it was even shown at the 2018 Auto Show, at São Paulo Expo, but it is only now that the Korean brand decides to confirm that the car will actually be sold in Brazil.

In the system light hybrid

, there is no traction of the electric motor, which only helps the combustion engine and contributes at the time of departure and accelerations and recovers energy in a passive way. So it doesn’t have to be a plugin.

Compared to the version shown in São Paulo, almost three years ago, the Stonic of the 2021 line only received visual touches that include redesigned headlights with LED fillets

like daylights. The front bumper also gained new details that made the car look a little more sporty, as well as the front grille.







Inside, the Stonic 2021 is very reminiscent of the compact Rio in several respects, including the three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and the multimedia center

“floating” with 8-inch screen, middle of the panel. The new Stonic’s finish is simple, but there’s enough room for five occupants to travel without being cramped. At the trunk

, go just a reasonable 352 liters.