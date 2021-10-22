Kia Stonic Hybrid goes on pre-sale in Brazil; see price and details

Today (21), Kia do Brasil defines the launch of the Stonic hybrid, its first compact SUV. The model arrives in the Brazilian market in line with the South Korean automaker’s new brand positioning, including the new logo.

The Kia Stonic Hybrid only arrives in the first half of November, but it has already been priced: R$ 149,990.00, in addition, dealers are already authorized to accept pre-order orders for the hybrid compact SUV.

The main attribute of Stonic aimed at the Brazilian market is its 1.0 Kappa turbo GDI 3-cylinder engine and direct injection. In addition, it has a hybrid system MHEV 48V (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), capable of generating 120 horsepower and torque of 20.5 kgfm.

“Stone will be the first compact hybrid SUV in the Brazilian market. And it’s one of the Kia models heading for global market leadership for hybrid and electric vehicles.”, says José Luiz Gandini, president of Kia Brasil. More information can be updated soon.

