Kia Stonic MHEV has 120 hp and arrives in November for R$ 149,990

As we had said, Kia is preparing the launch of the Stonic crossover for the month of November and officially confirmed it this Thursday (21). The model will hit the domestic market with a suggested price of R$149,990, well above models like Nivus and Pulse, for example.

José Luiz Gandini, President of Kia Brasil, says: “The Stonic will be the first compact hybrid SUV in the Brazilian market. And it’s one of the Kia models heading for global market leadership in hybrid and electric vehicles.” The crossover already has pre-sale authorized by the Kia network.

As a main differential, the Kia Stonic brings the MHEV technology with an electrical system of 48 volts, which is well known for models from premium brands, such as the Audi Q5 Sportback, for example. Focusing on economy, the micro-hybrid set also allows the engine to be turned off during vehicle displacement, such as in deceleration, for example.

Equipped with a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, the same as the HB20 and Crete, the Kia Stonic MHEV also has 120 horsepower, but its torque is greater: 20.5 kgfm. This is because it uses an automated dual-clutch gearbox with seven gears, given that the manual version, existing in Europe, for example, has the same 17.5 kgfm as the national duo from Hyundai.

At Inmetro, the Kia Stonic had at least four versions tested and consumption was 13.3 km/l in the city and 13.2 km/l on the road, not bad for its proposal of energy efficiency. With B/B ratings in general and category, the Korean crossover will only be fueled with gasoline.

For the market, it is expected that, at this price, it will come in the GT Line version, the most complete, which brings a personalized look with black details, such as rearview mirrors, LED headlights, LED flashlights, LED daytime running lights, headlights blackened, contrasting roof, 17-inch alloy wheels, lane alert, fatigue alert and pedestrian detector with autonomous braking.

The Stonic GT Line also has cruise control, rain and twilight sensor, LED fog lights, electrochromic rearview mirror, 8-inch multimedia screen, GPS, Android Auto and CarPlay, six airbags, among others. If it comes with all this and something else, it will mitigate the effect of the high price, despite the technology of “sailing” with everything turned off up to 125 km/h.

Measuring 4.14 m long, 1.76 m wide, 1.50 m high and 2.58 m wheelbase, the Kia Stonic has 332 liters in the trunk. With this powertrain, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds with a maximum of 185 km/h.

Kia Stonic 2022 – Photo Gallery