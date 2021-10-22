Know the warning signs about alcohol consumption among the elderly – Health

SOROCABA – Identifying signs of excessive alcohol consumption is not easy, especially among the elderly. Older people are more sensitive to alcohol than adults, due to changes in the functioning of the liver and rums, but often they are not aware of this. A study by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) estimates that one in every ten elderly people abuse alcohol in Brazil – more than 3.1 million Brazilians.

What is expected, with advancing age, is that the person will reduce the amount of alcoholic beverages, says researcher Tassiane Cristine de Paula, responsible for the research at Unifesp. In the UK, doctors advised Queen Elizabeth II, 95, reducing the frequency of drinks. In the age group of 60 years and over, these are the most obvious signs of overuse:

– starts to drink more often and refuses to admit it;

– finds it more difficult to perform usual tasks or tasks that require some effort, such as climbing stairs;

– after you start drinking, you have difficulty stopping;

– do not feel well or feel tired after drinking;

– becomes sleepy more quickly after drinking;

– after one or two drinks, the body does not seem to accept the drink;

– your doctor asks about your alcohol consumption and suggests you reduce or stop it.

Also according to experts, the exaggeration of alcohol consumption in this age group increases the risk of worsening chronic diseases and also falls. Drinking can also present problems in interacting with medications, which should be noted by family members.