La Palma: Dogs surrounded by volcano lava are mysteriously rescued | Brazil

Reproduction/Twitter “A Team” leaves a banner at the place where dogs were mysteriously rescued, in La Palma

A mysterious group calling themselves “A Team” rescued the dogs that were surrounded by lava from the volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain. A drone company, which monitored the animals, identified a track left by the group at the site.

“Be strong, La Palma. The dogs are fine,” says the message captured by Aerocámaras. Drones even left food for the animals and was studying a way to rescue them from the roof of the water tank where they were located.

In addition to the message banner, the company said the drones detected signs of human activity at the site, such as footprints. For El País, a source said he believes the animals are fine, but it will be difficult to clarify how the rescue was carried out, as authorities have banned civilians from entering areas affected by the volcano.

Also according to the publication, the only way to reach the warehouse where the dogs were abandoned is to walk on the lava that surrounded the place. Helicopter flights are also prohibited for safety reasons.

Aerocámaras was hired by a non-profit organization to rescue the dogs. On October 19 they received authorization and, although the tests were successful, the dogs were not sighted days later.

The company now wants confirmation of the location of the dogs to make sure they are safe and then close down. “We want to be sure. Today we were reviewing the images and we confirmed with the authorities that footprints appeared [humanas] where the dogs were,” said Jaime Pereira, CEO of Aerocámaras.