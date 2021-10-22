Largest triceratop fossil in the world is auctioned for R$43.5 million – News

O skeleton of “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, 8 meters long and 66 million years old, was auctioned on Thursday (21) in Paris and acquired by an American buyer for US$ 7.7 million (about R$ 43.5 million).

This amount (expenses included) is much higher than the starting price established by the French auction house Drouot, of US$ 1.1 million (equivalent to R$ 6.22 million), but it is far from the record achieved by a fossil skeleton of dinosaur. This brand is still a tyrannosaurus, purchased for US$ 31.8 million (just under R$ 180 million) in October 2020, in New York.

In total, 13 people bid for “Big John”.

The future owner of this triceratop went to Paris to see the skeleton during the public exhibition period in September, and ended up “falling in love” with it, explained its representative at the auction.

Thus, “Big John” will return to the United States, where it was discovered in 2014 by geologist Walter W. Stein Bill, in the state of South Dakota. In theory, it will be part of the anonymous buyer’s collection.

This triceratop belongs to the Late Cretaceous era, the last age of dinosaurs on Earth. He lived in Laramidia, an elongated island continent that stretched from Alaska to Mexico.

“Big John” died in a floodplain and was buried in mud, which explains its level of conservation. Your skeleton is 60% complete, and parts like the skull 75% complete.

astronomical numbers

Thanks to collaboration with the Italian universities of Bologna and Chieti, it was possible to study the fossil. This made it possible to discover that the skull of “Big John” is 5% to 10% larger than the 40 triceratop skulls so far studied by scientists.

The researchers also looked at a line of laceration near the skull, which could be the result of an injury caused by a “stabbing” during a “Big John” fight with his colleagues. This species had two long, pointed front horns.

The auction of this skeleton is another example of the fervor surrounding this type of fossil.

Dinosaur skeletons sold in recent years have reached astronomical figures in this type of market. Bad news for public research centers and museums that cannot compete with these auction prices.

“We cannot compete,” lamented the director of the Museum of Natural History in Toulouse (southern France), Francis Duranthon, in a recent conversation with AFP.

These prices “are equivalent to 20 or 25 years of our purchasing budget,” he added.

The Drouot house has already sold some fossils for large sums. Between 2018 and 2020, two allosaurs were sold for US$1.6 million (about R$9 million) and US$3.5 million (almost R$20 million). In 2020, however, the house did not find buyers for several species, as the minimum price proposed by the seller was not reached.