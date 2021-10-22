Larissa Manoela releases music and video for “Me Leave a Milhão”

Larissa Manoela has just released the song and music video for “Me Esque a Milhão”. Composed by Cabrera and Breno Casagrande, the song speaks of a woman who has an attitude and who lives an intense love.

“I feel like the universe is conspiring / To roll a thing between you and me / After that kiss, I played, I freaked out and I’m living like this, all day thinking about you / I’m serious even when I don’t want to, I want you / so, so much , so much so, that I don’t even know how to hide when it comes to you” are some of the verses of the song.

“The music reflects this moment in my career and speaks of a more mature girl, who owns her sensations and feelings, living everything intensely, both in relation to another person, as in relation to herself”, she explained Larissa Manoela.

“This is the first song of a new project of mine, which reflects a lot my current phase,” he added.

The music video was directed by Mess Santos. As well as the sound and the lyrics, the images translate a more adult Larissa Manoela musically. The video, filmed in the city of São Paulo, has a darker color and plays with this relationship between Larissa’s character and the object of her love.

“Me Leave a Milhão” is a release by the Deck label and is already available on all digital platforms.

