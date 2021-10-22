Lary Bottino is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 9.61% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Lary Bottino! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (21), with 9.61% of the votes. The influencer lost the dispute for the public’s preference to Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the Quinta Roça took place on Tuesday (19). Farmer Dayane Mello nominated Bil Araújo. Rico Melquiades received six votes from the pawns. However, MC Gui, with the Power of Red Flame, annulled five of the votes received by the comedian, a decision he placed in Roça Gui Araujo, who had received three nominations.

The entrepreneur pulled Valentina Francavilla da Baia. Lary was not saved by any of the confinement colleagues and completed the roceiro team. The influencer vetoed Valentina from the dispute for the hat. Bil got rid of the elimination night by winning the dynamic on Wednesday (20).

Lary Bottino arrived at headquarters while the pedestrians were already confined, but managed to make his mark on the reality show. She joined after Fernanda Medrado gave up and completed the controversial team of the season.

In confinement, the influencer rediscovered old friendships. However, while the girl maintained a good relationship with Gui Araujo, the same did not happen with Rico Melquiades. The participants discussed in the formations of Roça and the frictions involved Aline Mineiro, Erika Schneider and Dayane Mello.

Lary decided to talk to the quartet about the disagreements and justified that he was angry with the people because of Rico’s jealousy.

MC Gui was also the target of criticism from Lary. The girl said that the singer had approached Dayane just because she was wearing the Farmer’s Hat, which disrupted the live program last Tuesday (19).

But the influencer didn’t just live on bullshit. Lary made friends with Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Mattos. She also invested in Bil Araújo and tried to romance the model, but the pawn denied it because he was focused on the game.

Between attacks and reunions, Lary Bottino is the fifth player eliminated of the season.

