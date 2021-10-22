On Monday (25th), Grêmio will face Atlético-GO in a game valid for the Brasileirão, the match will be of fundamental importance for the tricolor to leave the relegation zone.

One of the ways to project how Grêmio’s next game will be is to see the history of the confrontation against the opposing team. Fortunately, this time, the record is very positive in the last 10 matches.

Last 10 games between Grêmio and Atlético Goianiense:

Grêmio 0 x 1 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2021)

Grêmio 2 x 1 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2020)

Atlético Goianiense 1 x 1 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2020)

Grêmio 1 x 1 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2017)

Atlético Goianiense 0 x 1 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2017)

Grêmio 2 x 1 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2012)

Atlético Goianiense 0 x 1 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2012)

Grêmio 2 x 2 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2011)

Atlético Goianiense 1 X 0 Grêmio (Brasileirão 2011)

Grêmio 2 x 0 Atlético Goianiense (Brasileirão 2010)

In the last 10 matches Grêmio has only 2 defeats, 3 draws and 5 wins. In other words, the recent record is very positive, which increases the chances of Mancini getting a second consecutive victory.

Last 10 matches between Grêmio and Atlético-GO put tricolor as favorite

However, if only retrospective counted, Grêmio would have won the first round match against Atlético-GO. This game even marked the fall of Tiago Nunes who was having a bad campaign in the championship.

In a way, the tricolor has to be grateful for the fact that Goiás have knocked down Tiago Nunes, because if the coach continued in charge of the club, perhaps the current situation would be even worse.

However, now is not the time to return favors. Therefore, the victory is essential for the tricolor to leave or get very close to leaving the relegation zone.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA