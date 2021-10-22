Learn all about the new Fiat Pulse, which starts at R$ 79,990

(photo: Stellantis/Disclosure) This was perhaps the longest gestation of a Fiat car. Announced more than two years ago, before the Covid pandemic began, the Pulse, the first SUV to carry the Italian logo on the front grille, was finally launched on October 19th. Presented online to most automotive journalists in Brazil, and in person to some, everything indicates that the project was carefully crafted and should please in all aspects: design, comfort, internal space, safety and even price. The entry-level version is priced at R$79,990 and the top-end version is R$115,990.

Pulse is a compact SUV that houses under the hood of three of its five trim configurations the new 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex, three-cylinder engine, which develops (with gasoline) 125 hp power, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds and can reach consumption of 14.6 km / l, as announced by the manufacturer.

In both entry versions, the engine offered is the well-known 1.3 Firefly aspirated four-cylinder Flex, which, with gasoline, develops 98 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.2 seconds and can consume in the cycle road 14.7 km/l, says the automaker.

(photo: Stellantis/Disclosure) Both engines of the Pulse use automatic transmission CVT with seven speeds. Developed by Aisin, it operates with three operating modes. In automatic mode, the electronic control unit adjusts the ratios and response time according to the driver’s demand, adjusting itself according to the different day-to-day scenarios and favoring low revs for greater comfort and low fuel consumption.

Manual mode is for those who want to be in control. In it, the electronic control of the gearbox creates seven pre-set gears, which can be changed manually and sequentially through the gearshift lever or by the steering wheels. Finally, in Sport mode, activated by a button on the steering wheel, the moment of changes occurs in higher turns, focusing on sportsmanship. It acts on steering, stability control, throttle mapping, and alters gearshift and response time, further leveraging the Turbo 200 Flex’s maximum power.

Standard on the Pulse Turbo 200 Flex versions, the 1.3 Firefly configuration can receive the automatic transmission as well as the five-speed manual transmission.

Leader of the Brazilian and South American market in 2021, with the Pulse Fiat starts to compete for the fastest growing segment in the country. From 2012 to 2021, the B-SUV increased its market share from 2.8% to 22.8%; and went from two to 18 competitors.

(photo: Stellantis/Disclosure) The design and style of the Pulse was developed by the team at the Design Center South America at Stellantis and is pleasing from the first eye contact. Its lines are smooth, sober and muscular and robust, without exaggeration. When observed alongside the Argo hatchback, it is clear that its inspirational source was born there. Pulse is Argo’s more muscular brother.

Following the successful bicolor solution of compact SUVs from competitors, such as the Nissan Kicks, for example, the Pulse, debuts two new colors, Amalfi Blue and Gray Strato, which can be combined with the bicolor, black or gray roof at Impetus, and black as an optional item in the others, with the exception of the entry version.

The controls for the vehicle’s sound system, air conditioning and controls are combined in an integrated cluster, creating a clean look and facilitating quick access to Pulse’s key features. Below it are two USB ports, one of which is type C, positioned just above the induction cell phone charger. Another USB connector placed between the seats allows rear seat passengers to charge their smartphone.

In order to meet the criteria of performance, strength and comfort, Fiat informs that it has adopted for the Pulse “technologies fully developed in Brazil in the areas of suspension, steering, bodywork and acoustic and vibration isolation”. The ground clearance reaches 22.4 cm, with a minimum height of 19.6 cm.

(photo: Stellantis/Disclosure) The new electric steering has progressive and linear assistance. The manufacturer guarantees that the Pulse steering wheel has the lowest stationary effort in its category, in addition to a turning diameter of just 10.5 meters.

Important attribute in every car, but not always present in compact models, the traction control system, TC+ is present in Pulse, which deserves applause. The system helps the vehicle to move in low grip conditions. Optimizing the system even further, the TC also has ABS Off-Road, which ensures better braking in conditions of low grip on floors such as dirt, mud and sand.

The trunk has a capacity of 370 liters, which can be expanded by folding the rear seat.

In Pulse it is possible to unlock and lock the car by pressing just a button on the door handle. To start the engine, just press a button next to the steering wheel. Sensor and reversing camera facilitate beacons, and the automatic lowering of the right rearview mirror helps prevent wheel scraping against the curb.

Relevant novelty in Pulse is the fact that it hits the market with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a wide variety of technologies, supported by a project based on the new MLA platform.

Pulse can also reduce and even prevent rear-end collisions through Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB). It uses images from the front camera to monitor the proximity of the vehicle ahead. If the system senses a quick approach, it issues a visual and audible alert to the driver. If the driver does not take action, the system automatically applies the brakes, being able to avoid collisions up to 50 km/h and reduce impact damage at higher speeds. With all these sophisticated safety solutions, it is strange that the brakes are not disc brakes on all four wheels: at the rear they are drum.

In situations where the driver is faced with a sudden change of trajectory, or with a slippery floor, safety is guaranteed by the Stability and Traction Control (ESC), a standard item on all versions.

If it is necessary to apply the brake on a sudden stop, the Emergency Brake Indication (ESS) causes the brake lights to flash intermittently, alerting drivers behind. At the front, 100% LED daytime running lights (DRL) reinforce Pulse’s daytime presence and comply with national legislation for traffic on single-lane highways.

Its body is composed of 87% of high and ultra high strength steels, providing “the best performance in frontal, side and rear impact tests”, informs Fiat. In the cabin, occupant protection is enhanced by Side Head Torax side airbags as standard on all versions. For child protection, the rear seat has the Isofix and Top Tether fixation system for car seats and booster seats.

The level of connectivity that Pulse presents is impressive. It is so impressive that its understanding in the first explanation can tire the listener, such is the complexity.

It all starts with the multimedia system. Standard equipment, it will be available in two versions, with 8.4-inch floating screen and 10.1-inch touch-sensitive screen. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and receive the exclusive Fiat Connect Me.

With it, the customer can control the most different features of the vehicle through their smartphone, smartwatch or even using the unprecedented Google Assistant (Google Assistant) and Amazon (Amazon Alexa). It is possible, for example, to open or close the doors, activate the lights, horns and even heat or cool the vehicle cabin with just a voice command.

These functionalities are possible thanks to the Pulse internet connection, made through a virtual chip (eSIM) from TIM. With data networking, even software updating is simpler, and can be done anywhere, using a remote connection. Pulse also shares the internet signal over a Wi-Fi network capable of connecting with up to eight devices.

The exclusive smartphone app allows the driver to follow his Pulse remotely, and even program speed and perimeter alerts if the car is being driven by someone else.

Automatic notifications are sent to the cell phone in case there is a possible theft of the vehicle (triggering the vehicle alarm, battery disconnection, moving), and it is possible to use vehicle recovery assistance services in confirmed cases of theft or theft.

In cases of accidents with airbag deflagration, belt pre-tensioning or rollover, Fiat’s SUV automatically triggers the brand’s Call Center, which will contact the public authorities and report the exact location of the vehicle with GPS coordinates as well as information about the accident to provide relief. Emergency assistance can also be activated by the driver or passengers, via a physical button inside the vehicle, multimedia center or app as needed.

Fiat Pulse – versions and prices