LeBron James points to Lakers’ biggest problem in the first game of the season

After so much anticipation surrounding the Lakers Big 3, a lot of people are disappointed with the team’s lack of wins since the preseason.

Fans always want to see their team win, but a loss in the regular season doesn’t mean it’s time to panic or claim the Lakers squad has no title shot.

“The Lakers are an imperfect team and they showed that last night,” Fox Sports Radios’ Ben Maller said on the Ben Maller Show. “They were trying to win with an outdated game model. The Lakers look old and old-fashioned.”

The Lakers need more of their supporting cast and more of Westbrook. And even more time to adapt on court. According to LeBron James, however, the lackluster defense against three-point shots was the biggest reason the team lost its first game.

“We fight the ball of 3 of them. We had neutralized them for three periods,” said James. “They did a good job with the second unit. They scored 55 points with their bank. This team challenged us.”

The Warriors had enough firepower to speed up their attack. It was only a matter of time before they started to find their rhythm, to finish the game with 35.9% of three points, with a total of 30 assists.

LeBron believes it was the Lakers’ inability to contain the 3-point ball in the fourth period that saw the Bay Area team walk away with the victory.

LeBron further acknowledged that while this new group is still finding their rhythm amidst the new changes, it’s important that they start to mentally adapt when it comes to a team defense.

“We were always a defensive team. Protecting each other. We lost two of our guys we were counting on for defense with AC and KCP. We have always been focused on defense. If someone fails, someone else will be there to help. Many of the mistakes made were mental mistakes tonight.”

The Lakers can afford to allow the attack to be led by Davis and Anthony, while Westbrook continues to seek his rhythm after the pair have 67 points and 22 rebounds. But on the other hand, it is imperative that the team remains one of the best defensive groups in the league.

