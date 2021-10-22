Leilane Neubarth talks about first dating a woman: ‘I never thought’

Globonews presenter Leilane Neubarth, 62, spoke to Veja magazine about the relationship she has had with Gaia Maria for a year. She said she never imagined she would fall in love with another woman.

Leilane says that people asked if she was always gay and if she was unhappy when she was married to men – she had two husbands.

“So, you were always gay and you were unhappy because you were married to a man. No! I was happy with my sex life, love life, marriage life. But then I broke up and suddenly things started to happen and this one came up another emotion, another feeling, another attraction that I had never thought of”, says the journalist and host of the GNT program O Tempo Que a Gente Tem.

She admits that before Gaia she had no interest in women and had no idea that this would happen at this stage of her life.

“I think it was something that came up at a time when I was prioritizing loving delicacy and harmony. So, since then, I’ve been having homosexual relationships.”

Before her relationship with Gaia, Leilane had two marriages. With her first husband, with whom she has a child, she stayed for two years. Afterwards, she remarried and lived for 22 years with her ex-partner with whom she had her second child, and the relationship ended due to wear and tear. “I suffered a lot, I had planned my life with him, growing old with that man”, he says.

The journalist says that she spoke to the therapist that she had dreamed of growing old with a husband and “everything went wreck”. She says she heard that maybe it would be better to dream about other things, unless she wanted to be unhappy.