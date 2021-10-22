Leilane Neubarth talks about passion for a girlfriend: ‘I never thought’ – Zoeira

The journalist Leilane Neubarth, 62, opened his heart to talk about the sexuality and the changes in love life in 2021. In an interview with the magazine Look, she revealed details of her one-year relationship with Gaia Maria.

“No, I never imagined that I would fall in love with a woman. Some people would say to me, ‘Oh, so you were always gay and you were unhappy because you were married to a man.’ No! I was happy with my sex life, love life, marriage. But then I got separated and, suddenly, things started to happen and that other emotion came up, another feeling, another attraction that I had never thought about.”

see more

Leilane Neubarth was married twice and had two children. The journalist also spoke about her relationship with Gaia Maria. “Very, very happy. But if you ask me ‘Is it going to be like this all your life?’ I don’t know. I stopped making plans, because the plan that doesn’t materialize frustrates us.”

In the interview, the journalist also commented on the new project on Globo channels. On GNT, she launched “O Tempo que a Gente Tem”, a program directed by Susanna Lira, shown on Wednesdays.

In the project, Leilane Neubarth receives famous and anonymous guests and, for the first time, opens up about her personal life.