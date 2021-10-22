Libertadores champion with Grêmio is close to leaving the tricolor

The year 2021 should mark some farewells for Grêmio. Full-back Bruno Cortez should leave the club at the end of the year, as he is close to the end of his contract and should not renew with the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

However, what draws attention is that the side’s renewal has already been treated as a given. But, there are games that the player has not even been related to. Therefore, his situation at the club is at the end of the cycle.

Cortez was signed by Grêmio after a spell in Japanese football. A few months after his arrival, he managed to become the holder of the tricolor, passing Marcelo Oliveira to the reserve.

The player was the 2017 Libertadores champion with the Grêmio shirt. Despite having lived some good phases for the team, the player was always very contested. Several times, the tricolor sought to replace Cortez in the starting lineup. Caio Henrique was hired for this, however, Atletico Madrid called the player back right at the beginning of his passage.

The tricolor tried with Diogo Barbosa to solve the problem, but ended up making a big mistake and ended up getting another headache. Currently, Rafinha is the team’s starting left-back.

Cortez is one of the players who should leave Grêmio at the end of 2021, but he shouldn’t be the only one. The tricolor should also not renew with Rafinha, and should try to negotiate Diogo Barbosa, fallowing a large gap to open on the left side that will need to be filled with new hires.

However, as the current focus of the club is to escape the relegation zone, Grêmio has been thinking less about renewing the squad in the time.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA