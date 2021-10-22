Life without Messi and Cristiano: La Liga bets on Ansu Fati and Vini Jr as the future of Barça vs. Real | spanish football

After 12 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid will play a game without Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on the field. The two starred in a decade-long rivalry. First, the Portuguese left. This year, it was the Argentine’s turn. And now? What is the future of the classic? For La Liga, he passes at the feet of Ansu Fati and Vini Jr.

In a special episode this week, the Gringolândia podcast, from the team of ge international football, interviewed Daniel Alonso Duarte, delegate of La Liga in Brazil. The league that organizes the Spanish Championship is preparing for a reality without its two great stars of recent years, but glimpses a future similar to what it had with Messi and Cristiano.

– Where we are now is different (the classic), with the departure of stars like Cristiano and Messi. It’s different, but it’s at an almost generational turning point, with new stars coming, like the Vinicius and Ansu Fati, which may become the great rivalry in the coming years – Daniel commented.

Vini is 21 years old and is in his best season at Real Madrid. Ansu Fati is only 18 years old, inherited Messi’s 10 shirt and renewed until 2027 with Barcelona. For La Liga, both are already a reality.

– Other players may arrive, but today they are very young, but they already have an incredible projection. It’s a generation change classic, which brings other different emotions, because the rivalry between Real and Barça is not just players.

Daniel Alonso Duarte does not hide that the recent loss of stars like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi is lamented by La Liga. But he doesn’t believe the tournament’s prestige will be affected.

“The classic is not smaller, it’s just different,” said Daniel Alonso.

– We say, not now, but in the days of Cristiano and Messi, that the championship is above the clubs, which are above the players. Players are idols, they can be fantastic, but there comes a point that due to their age or their natural evolution, they find new challenges or end their careers – he analyzed.

“Vini is flying. Even the most hater hater will say “The boy is flying”, he is playing a lot”.

– It’s very new. I wouldn’t dare say he’s the poster boy, because that would be putting a backpack on top of him that isn’t for this moment. A 19, 20 year old guy has a lot to demonstrate, he has to have this freedom to demonstrate, not this weight. I see it like that.

RELATIONSHIP OF LA LIGA WITH REAL AND BARÇA

– The relationship is cordial, totally. The league is made up of 42 teams, 20 from the first division and 22 from the second division, who make the decisions. The decision to enter into a long-term agreement with CVC to improve the competition and allow the growth of all clubs in the competition was approved by an absolute majority of all teams. They just didn’t accept Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the moment. This is a very individual decision for them, but for everyone else to vote for it is the democracy of the championship and it means that they understood it was good for everyone else.

END OF THE HEGEMONY OF BARÇA AND REAL

– It was always a fight between two. Not anymore. Just see the latest championships that is no more. This year, maybe, if you look at the squad, maybe Atlético will be the strongest, the big favorite that experts talk about. The interesting thing for the championship is that they fight four or five until the end.

“It’s very demanding, I would say it’s fair. And it has to be that way. We believe in this a lot. In fact, we are trying to get UEFA to use our economic control system.”

– Before the championship, the club has to present the budget that it will have for the next year, but it has to present it with guarantees that the income will be so much. So, La Liga releases between 71% and 80% of revenue for hiring athletes. This is the cast limit in financial control. This ensures that there is no lack of payments, hire a center forward who scores 20 goals and then see how you pay. That doesn’t happen anymore.