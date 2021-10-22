Like Covid-19, TB can be transmitted by breathing, scientists say

After centuries of established medical precepts about tuberculosis, a team of researchers in South Africa discovered that breathing may contribute more to the spread of the disease than coughing, its most characteristic symptom.

Up to 90% of the bacteria responsible for tuberculosis released by an infected person can be carried in small droplets, called aerosols, which are expelled when the person exhales deeply, the researchers estimate. The findings were presented on Tuesday at the Union’s World Conference on Lung Health.

The report echoes an important finding during the Covid-19 pandemic: SARS-CoV-2 (new coronavirus) also spreads in airborne aerosols, especially indoors — a mode of transmission that was largely underestimated early in the pandemic .

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which normally attacks the lungs. It is the world’s deadliest infectious disease after Covid-19, causing more than 1.5 million deaths in the last year — the first increase in a decade, according to a report published last week by the World Health Organization (WHO) .

While the Covid pandemic disrupted access to healthcare services and supply chains around the world, 5.8 million people were diagnosed with TB in 2020. But WHO estimates that, in fact, about 10 million people have TB been infected. Many may be unconsciously transmitting the disease to others.

“Our model suggests that, in fact, aerosol generation and tuberculosis generation can happen regardless of symptoms,” explains graduate student at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, who presented the results, Ryan Dinkele .

The study

The finding helps explain why tight, closed places like prisons often function as creators of tuberculosis as well as Covid-19. And research suggests that some methods used to limit transmission of the coronavirus — such as masks, open windows and doors, and staying outdoors as much as possible — are also important in reducing TB.

“Those of us with TB look at Covid and say, ‘Wow, it’s just like an accelerated version of TB,'” said Boston University epidemiologist, who was not involved in the research, Robert Horsburgh.

Researchers previously believed that most TB transmission took place when an infected person coughed, scattering droplets carrying the bacteria through the air. It was even believed that some bacteria were released when a person breathed, but much less than by coughing.

The new discovery does not change this understanding. A single cough can expel more bacteria than a single breath. But if an infected person breathes 22,000 times a day and coughs about 500 times, then the cough accounts for only 7% of the total bacteria emitted by the infected patient, explains Dinkele.

On a crowded bus, at school or at work, where people sit in confined spaces for hours, “simply breathing will contribute more infectious aerosols than coughing,” says Dinkele.

How Transmission Works

In breathing, inhalation opens small air sacs in the lungs, and then exhalation carries bacteria from the lungs through aerosols. Due to their smaller size, aerosols released by breathing can remain floating in the air longer and travel farther than the droplets emitted by coughing.

As with Covid, some TB patients spread the disease to many people — and can release many bacteria — while others infect few people around them. But even if 90% of the bacteria expelled by an infected person were transported in aerosols, that route of transmission would not necessarily be responsible for 90% of new cases, warned Silvia S. Chiang, a doctor who studies the disease at Brown University.

Still, experts say, the findings do suggest that doctors shouldn’t wait for TB patients to arrive at clinics with a raging cough and weight loss, symptoms thought to be revealing.

“We just need to track the entire population, just like you would if you were looking for a lot of Covid,” Horsburgh said.

Technology for an ancient disease

The discovery came in large part because of technology developed by Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Robin Wood. The device can collect aerosols from infected people and identify bacteria inside them.

The diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis has changed very little over the past few decades: “It was time to start using modern, cutting-edge technology to address an ancient disease,” said Wood.

With some tweaking, the system could also be used to study other diseases, including Covid, he added.

Tuberculosis has been around for millennia and its cause has been known for nearly 150 years: — And yet we are discovering new things about such a fundamental part of its biology. It makes us more humble to realize that we need to be so careful when it comes to a dogmatic approach in a field,” Dinkele said.

tuberculosis