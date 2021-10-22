Lira will do a ‘witch hunt’ after defeat in the PEC vote that changes the MP’s advice, says ally

Proposal supported by the president of the Chamber of Deputies had 11 votes less than necessary to be approved; original text can still be enjoyed

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies After rejection of the proposal, Lira told reporters that ‘the game only ends when it’s over’



minutes after the Chamber of Deputies reject the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which changes the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), told journalists that “the game only ends when it’s over”, signaling that it is looking for an alternative to approve the text. But not only. Allies of the congressman from Alagoas guarantee that he has not digested the defeat and is preparing a counterattack. “If I know Arthur’s style well, he’s going to go on a witch hunt and go after those who promised to vote in favor and didn’t,” he told Young pan a person close to the head of the Chamber.

Party leaders say that the vote on Wednesday, 20, represented the most severe defeat for the president of the Chamber of Deputies. An influential Centrão deputy heard by the report says that Lira only decided to vote for the PEC because he was convinced that he had the necessary 308 votes – the vote was postponed three times. There were 297 votes in favor and 182 against. “It was a defeat because this is only his and PT’s agenda. Nobody sets this agenda as a priority anymore. Deputies did not ask to vote on this. He [Lira] he made up his mind that he was going to vote, he went for it because he took the PEC as his own and he was sure that the matter would be approved”, evaluated the congressman, in a reserved manner.

THE Young pan, a deputy from the PP, the same party as Lira, summarized what “traitor parliamentarians” can expect from the mayor in the coming days. “Arthur is cunning and has another card up his sleeve. He goes to the top of the leaders, he’s going to squeeze the deputies who have amendments”, said this co-religionist. “Now he has the map of betrayal and that will not go unnoticed,” he added. As the deputies rejected the substitute authored by deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA), the House can only vote on the main text. There is, however, a problem: the original version of the proposal faces even more resistance from parliamentarians and members of the Public Ministry. After the rejection of the PEC, the deputy of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), pondered that it was time to “hope to settle down”. Wanted by the report, he admitted that there is no climate for the approval of the matter. “The most prudent measure is not to mess with it anymore. if the president [Arthur Lira] ask my opinion, that’s what I’ll tell him,” he said.