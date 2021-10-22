LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (10/22/2021)

SAO PAULO – Shares of exporting companies lead the Ibovespa high this Friday (22), driven by the appreciation of the dollar, in another day of losses for the Brazilian stock market. This happens amid the increased perception among investors of the increase in fiscal risk, due to the articulations for the budget ceiling to accommodate Brazil’s Auxílio.

Live stock market highlights

Last updates

11:00 am – Real estate sector leads losses of the day

Among the sectors with the highest Ibovespa declines on Friday were real estate, down 3.7%, and finance, down around 3%. The only one that showed a high was that of basic materials, with gains of 1.54%.

10:58 am – Trading of public securities via Tesouro Direto is suspended at the beginning of this 6th

After three stops in yesterday’s session (21), Friday begins with another interruption in government bond trading via Tesouro Direto. The stop is linked to the strong fluctuation in the prices and rates of the papers. In this case, the investor can only buy and sell bonds such as the Treasury Selic.

Before the stoppage, the return paid for the paper maturing in 2031 was 12.38%. The value is a record for this role, which began to be offered at Tesouro Direto in February last year. (Bruna Furlani)

10:50 am: Ibovespa increases losses and drops more than 2% amid fiscal fears

10:45 am – Petrobras starts teaser on the full sale of the Catuá Field, in ES

Petrobras reported this Friday, 22, that it has started the stage of publicizing the opportunity (teaser), referring to the full sale of its 100% stake in the Catuá Field, belonging to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, in the Campos Basin, Holy Spirit.

The main subsequent stages of the project will be timely informed to the market, adds the company, in a relevant fact, noting that the operation is in line with the strategy of portfolio optimization, debt reduction and improvement in the company’s capital allocation.

The oil company’s preferred shares retreat 2.77% this morning, following the fall of the stock market. (Content State)

10:30 am – Major highs and lows

In another day of setback for the Stock Exchange, with a decrease of more than 1% in the Ibovespa and an increase in the dollar, the shares of those linked to exports stand out.

Shares in Vale (VALE3) were up 1.8% and those in Marfrig (MRFG3) rose by 1.38%. Suzano’s shares (SUZB3), on the other hand, soared more than 5%.

10:15 am – Ibovespa opens in decline and retreats 1.3% to 106,344 points

10:15 am – Commercial dollar renews maximum at R$ 5.713 in purchase and sale, up 0.8%

9:35 am – Governors want to include Petrobras’ pricing policy in discussion on “new ICMS” in the Senate

Governors met with the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to ask for changes to the text that intends to include Petrobras’ pricing policy.

This happens a week after the Chamber of Deputies approves the complementary bill that institutes a new methodology for the ICMS charged by the states and the Federal District on fuels (PLP 11/2020). Read more:

9:15 am- Future Ibovespa opens in decline and retreats 0.75% to 107,835 points

Commercial dollar rises 0.11% to R$ 5.674 in purchase and sale

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was up 38 basis points, at 10.96%; DI for January 2025 was up 43 basis points at 11.93%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded an increase of 42 basis points, at 12.19%

9:15 am – Corporate Radar brings 3R Petroleum, MRV, Trisul and Caixa Seguridade as highlights

The corporate news this Friday (22) highlights the offer of debentures and confirmation of follow-on of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3).

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) approved dividend payments in the amount of R$0.244 per share.

MRV (MRVE3) approved the 20th issue of debentures by the company, in the total amount of R$700 million, in two series.

Cesp (CESP6), in turn, created a special committee to negotiate corporate reorganization with Vtrm.

Still on the radar, the balance sheet season begins, with the release of Hypera’s (HYPE3) numbers after the market closes

See all the details of what moves the corporate news.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related