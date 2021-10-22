Live football: Torino vs Genoa; lineups and where to watch today’s game

This Friday, October 22, 2021, another live football match will take place between Torino and Genoa for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:30 pm (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Genoa playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the ESPN, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Torino and Genoa) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Turin x Genoa.

Technical sheet – Turin x Genoa

Match Turin x Genoa Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/22/2021 at 1:30 pm Streaming ESPN Objective For the ninth round of the Italian Championship Stadium Turin Olympic Local Turin Italy Turin lineup Bremer, Lukic, Linetty, Brekalo, Sanabria, Savic, Djidji, Singo, Aina, Mandragora and Rodríguez. Genoa lineup Vásquez, Touré, Badelj, Rovella, Pandev, Sirigu, Criscito, Sabelli, Fares, Destro and Biraschi. Modality Italian Championship Progress Live – 1st Half

