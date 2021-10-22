Live football: Torino vs Genoa; lineups and where to watch today’s game

Torino and Genoa face off for the 2021 Italian Championship this Friday
This Friday, October 22, 2021, another live football match will take place between Torino and Genoa for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:30 pm (GMT).
Where to watch?
This time with Genoa playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the ESPN, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Torino and Genoa) already have their probable lineups.
Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Turin x Genoa.
Technical sheet – Turin x Genoa
|Match
|Turin x Genoa
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/22/2021 at 1:30 pm
|Streaming
|ESPN
|Objective
|For the ninth round of the Italian Championship
|Stadium
|Turin Olympic
|Local
|Turin Italy
|Turin lineup
|Bremer, Lukic, Linetty, Brekalo, Sanabria, Savic, Djidji, Singo, Aina, Mandragora and Rodríguez.
|Genoa lineup
|Vásquez, Touré, Badelj, Rovella, Pandev, Sirigu, Criscito, Sabelli, Fares, Destro and Biraschi.
|Modality
|Italian Championship
|Progress
|Live – 1st Half
