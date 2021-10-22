Locals claim wild animals make discovery of more Brian Laundrie’s remains impossible – Monet

+



Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

The remains found on a Florida swamp reserve during the FBI’s search for fugitive Brian Laundrie posed a major challenge for coroners to identify the victim’s identity, most likely due to the intervention of wildlife that populates the site. “I walk there all the time and there won’t be a lot of remains,” John Widmann told the NY Post. John lives about a mile from the Carlton Reservation where Laundrie’s personal effects and remains were found on Wednesday.

“There are crocodiles, but the worst is wild pigs,” said Widmann. “They are bad animals and will eat anything. Any free range meat will not be wasted,” continued Widmann. “There won’t be much for the coroner to work on,” he added. “Nature doesn’t waste anything”, he concluded.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

NewsNationNow correspondent Brian Entin reported on Thursday that sources revealed the remains were “skeletal”. The FBI said the remains, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie, were found near a bridge connecting Carlton Reserve to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Laundrie allegedly took a walk on September 13th.

Laundrie’s parents later confirmed that the remains did indeed belong to their son. The FBI launched a search of the area on Sept. 18, seeking to question the 23-year-old about the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, a Long Island native. Laundrie was the only person linked – though not yet suspected – to the death of Petito, who was found dead by strangulation in a Wyoming camp on September 19th.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

Given the condition of the remains found in the park, Laudrie’s identity was not readily confirmed. “Today when I got back there, I got to see firsthand the dangerous conditions they were working under,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at the scene on Thursday. “Rattlesnakes, moccasins, crocodiles”, specified the law enforcement agent.

Another local resident, Jayne Kornburger, said she was concerned the scene might have been disturbed by hikers, as the Myakkahatchee nature park reopened to the public on Tuesday, the day before the FBI reported making the discovery of the remains. . “There were dozens of residents here yesterday because it was the first day the park was opened since the first search,” she said. “What if these people innocently had the evidence disturbed? How did the police lose evidence during the first search?” he asked.