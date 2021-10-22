Luísa Sonza: ‘Women like sex, it’s not a man’s object of pleasure’ – GQ

+



“Alone is a lot [risos]. Let’s talk single? Alone I can’t say, but single, yes,” she says Luisa Sonza, with a smile on his face and a lightness capable of infecting from miles away.

The 23-year-old singer’s energy has indeed changed. Totally sure of herself, the pop artist talked to the GQ Brazil and told details about his personal life – which is no longer a nebula.

With the end of your last relationship, with the singer vitão – the couple announced the separation two months ago – Luísa says that after many years she is really enjoying being single.

“Being better alone and feeling whole alone is very important to have security. It’s not that we’re better, but we have to be our biggest version. I always said that in my songs, but I never lived. little hypocrite [risos]”he says.

I ask Luísa if she really feels happier, as it’s almost impossible not to notice the difference since her last press conference at the release of “sweet 22“. With fears and insecurities of what was to come, the girl from Rio Grande do Sul would not have imagined that she would be so welcomed by the public. “I received an affection that raised me a lot as a person”, she confirms.

know more

The voice of successes “better alone” and “cliff” says she still has her issues like any human being, but only for the simple (and not so) fact of not feeling hated by people, already making her be someone else.

“Everyone wants to be loved, I’m not going to lie and pretend it’s okay for everyone to hate you. Before, I was afraid to go places because I thought everyone hated me. More and more I detach myself from that. I feel like one. a woman free to come and go, and I am, so I’m going to exercise my right”, she emphasizes.

passions

Luísa Sonza (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

With no serious relationships in sight, the singer says she has been policing herself a lot to remain single. “I’m Cancerian, I fall in love super easy, but I’m a little controlled. I’ve already fallen in love 3 times in two months [risos]”, reveals.

Luísa also has no problem talking about her last relationship. She even goes so far as to mention that the breakup was the only time she needed to “force” something, and in this case, accept the decision. “It wasn’t something that just depended on me, right?”, he asks.

I question whether she feels bad about having her intimate life exposed – affairs and assumptions of new relationships – but the artist is sincere in saying she doesn’t see any problem, at least for now, that she’s single.

“I’m not hurting anyone, so I don’t care. I’m a very open and sincere person, the problem before was that they invented lies about my character, in a totally aggressive and sexist way. Now, inventing from a moment when I’m single, love… I don’t care [risos]”he jokes.

Sexuality

Luísa Sonza (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

With bold lyrics that portrayed female pleasure, “sweet 22” is a cry for sexual freedom for women. Luísa Sonza understands her contribution to the movement for the sexual and reproductive rights of women, and does not hesitate to say what she thinks.

“We are very invisible in every way, to the point that our pleasure is disregarded. So where I can speak, I will speak”, he guarantees. “The truth is that our body is an explosion of sexuality. Women like sex, women want sex, it is not a man’s object of pleasure”, he amplifies.

know more

One of the songs with the greatest sexual content on Luísa’s album is “2000”, which talks about oral sex. In her opinion, talking about this, for example, does not refer only to the sexual act itself, but other things that sexuality carries.

“Sexuality works on our self-esteem, our acceptance, security, all the essential things in life. Making this invisible in women is killing our feminine. When I talk about oral sex, I’m not talking about my pleasure in itself, I’m talking about mine self-esteem, my right to come and go, my safety and everything that involves it,” he says.