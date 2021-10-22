Lyon coach reveals that Paquetá was reserve after delay and praises: “He gave the right answer” | turn europe

Paquetá, who has been one of Lyon’s main players since joining the club just over a year ago, arrived late for the coach’s lecture before the match. Peter Bosz declared that the Brazilian apologized and responded in the best way: with a good attitude on the field.

“The rules are the same for everyone. I told him that I would like to see the apology on the field, if need be. Unfortunately it was necessary in the second half. And he showed the true mindset. He gave the right answer,” declared Bosz.

Paquetá scored Lyon’s third goal, which decreed a comeback in the Czech Republic, after the hosts opened 2-0 in the first half. He still had a good chance to score, participated in plays with effect and was voted best on the field by the French fans.

In an interview with “Canal+”, Juninho Pernambucano, who is the club’s director, reiterated that there are no exceptions when it comes to discipline.

“Honestly, I’d rather lose 5-0 and even leave my post than make certain decisions against our principles,” said Juninho

– We have values. It’s not that we want to be better than others, but we decide the principles together. I’ve already talked a little with his agent too. Unfortunately, there is no choice. It is decided before (departure). We still don’t know why he was late. The door was already closed. From the moment the door closes and the coach starts his lecture, if a player has not entered, he knows that something will happen – Juninho declared.

Also holder of the Brazilian national team, Paquetá scored five goals and two assists in 13 games for Lyon this season. With the result, the French continue in the isolated leadership of Group A of the Europa League, with nine points.