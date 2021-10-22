Lyon: Lucas Paquetá started on the bench due to indiscipline; Juninho: ‘We have values’

Highlight of the season, Paquetá started the match against Sparta Praga, for the Europa League, on the bench because he was late for a pre-match meeting

Author of one of the goals in the great victory of the Lyon 4-3 away from home against Sparta Praga for the Europa League, Lucas Paquetá started the match on the bench. And the reason was to discipline.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

paqueta arrived late for pre-game meeting. Upon arrival, he found the door closed and the technician Peter Bosz having already started the conversation.

In an interview with Channel+, Juninho Pernambuco, Lyon’s football director, explained that the club has values ​​and that’s why the Brazilian started on the bench.

“Sincerely, I prefer to lose 5 to 0 and even leave my position than making certain decisions against the our values”, began by stating.

“we have values. It’s not that we want to be better than others, but we decide values ​​together. I’ve already talked a little with his agent too. Unfortunately, there is no choice. It’s still not clear why he was late. the door was already closed. As soon as the door closes and the coach starts, if a player hasn’t returned, he knows that something is going to happen,” he added.



1 Related

The entry of Paquetá was fundamental for Lyon’s victory. At 19 minutes of the first half, Sparta Praga was winning by 2-0. The Brazilian entered when it was 2-1 for the Czechs.

In addition to participating in the goal of auar, which earned the tie, the former athleteFlamengo and Milan scored the goal of the turn for 3 to 2.

The sports fan watches the confrontation between nice and Lyon, this Sunday (24), at 8 am, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.