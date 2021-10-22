M1 Max Runs Over 2019 16″ MacBook Pro Intel Chip, Tests Show – MacMagazine

We’ve already commented on a supposed benchmark of the chip M1 Max, which revealed that the new SoC offers twice the performance compared to the M1 chip.

Now a new benchmark in Metal from Geekbench 5 indicated that the M1 Max is 62% faster than the Intel chip that powers the previous generation 16″ MacBook (2019) and is 3x faster than the ‌M1‌ chip on the 13″ MacBook Pro, according to the results.

More precisely, the M1 Max has achieved 68,870 points in Metal tests. By comparison, the “M1 chip” in the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a score of 20,581. AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics card, GPU option thicker than the previous 16″ MacBook Pro model (with Intel chip), it got 42,510 points.

MBP benchmarks are showing up on Geekbench. Multi core beats anything offered in an Intel Mac that has < 16 colors. Single core looks about the same as the regular M1. 32 core GPU performance seems in the Vega/5700XT range. pic.twitter.com/4W9qeZJv1o — Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) October 21, 2021 Benchmarks from MBP are showing up on Geekbench. [A pontuação] multi-core surpasses anything offered on an Intel Mac with fewer than 16 cores. O single-core is almost the same as the M1. The 32-core GPU performance seems to be in the range of the Vega/5700XT.

It is not clear whether the benchmarks represent the results of the 24-core or 32-core variant of the ‌M1‌ Max chip. However, according to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the tests are likely to refer to the first version.

Also according to him, the results were even better than he expected (equivalent to three GPUs from the M1 chip). According to his hunch, the 32-core version of the M1 Max chip could reach 80,000 points in the benchmarks Metal, so it can sit “comfortably in front of the 27-inch iMac”.

My guess is that this result is for the 24-core version of the M1 Max. The M1 Pro results match the 2xM1 GPU performance I would expect, and these are 3x. I still expect the 32-core version to hit north of 80,000 on the Metal benchmark, putting it comfortably ahead of the 27” iMac — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 21, 2021

We will certainly see, in the coming weeks, even more tests with the true “real life” firepower of the new chips.

