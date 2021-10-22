Majority of Corinthians fans in favor of dismissal of coach Sylvinho; see poll

This Thursday afternoon, President Duilio Monteiro Alves guaranteed the permanence of coach Sylvinho at Corinthians regardless of results. The decision goes against that of Gaviões da Fiel, the club’s main organizer, and also part of the Alvinegra fans.

In a poll conducted by My Timon, 85.6% of internet users who voted are in favor of the coach’s resignation. “Sylvivho’s done, we’re losing precious points in the championship and playing poorly, mainly because of Sylvivho’s tactical stubbornness, it’s already given, thanks for the work done, but bye!” said one of the fans in the comments.

Another 14.4% said they were against the coach’s dismissal. One of the main reasons is who could be hired as the commander. The suggestion of a possible successor that most appeared in the comments was Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach.

“I spoke in other comments about Sylvinho’s departure. We are in a Brazilian final straight, so it is difficult to think about hiring a commander in this short period, the technician who will possibly take over if this happens will have to show immediate work and we know that in football it hardly happens,” commented one netizen. “I’m thinking, because if he leaves who will take over?“, completed another fan.

Sylvinho arrived at Corinthians at the beginning of the 2021 Brazilian Championship after unsuccessful attempts by the board to hire Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre. So far, the coach has led Timão in 29 matches, with ten wins, 11 draws and eight defeats, with 28 goals scored and 26 conceded. The achievement is 47.13% and the team is currently sixth in the national competition.

Corinthians’ next appointment is this Sunday. The team visits Internacional in Beira-Rio, at 4 pm. The Gauchos are in seventh place, one point less than Timão. Therefore, a defeat alvinegra means losing another position in the table.

