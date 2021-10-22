Maneuver to pierce ceiling increases pressure on BC by accelerated interest rate – 10/21/2021 – Market

The government’s move to expand the spending ceiling increased pressure on the BC (Central Bank) to accelerate the pace of the basic interest rate (Selic), which is currently at 6.25% per year. The monetary authority had been signaling that it would raise the rate by 1 percentage point at the next meeting, to 7.25% per year.

Accelerating the pace would be to raise the Selic rate above this level to face the escalation of prices and inflation expectations in recent months. The noise surrounding a possible change in the fiscal regime should aggravate the situation by raising the risk premium, an added cost to cover possible impacts.

The consensus of market analysts’ projections compiled by Bloomberg pointed this Thursday (21) to a 1.5 percentage point hike in the Selic rate as the most likely scenario at next week’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting of the BC. If confirmed, it will be the largest increase in the Selic rate since 2002.

On Thursday, the government and its allies in Congress inserted in the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that postpones the payment of court orders a change in the rule for correction of the spending ceiling that, in practice, expands the limit on federal spending.

The set of planned changes creates a budget space for expenditures of R$ 83 billion in the 2022 election year, according to the proposal’s rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB).

Just with the change in the correction of the ceiling, Motta says that a space of more than R$ 39 billion would be opened in relation to what was foreseen today in the Budget proposal for 2022.

By indicating that it would not accelerate the pace of increase in the basic interest rate, the BC argued that the final level of the Selic would be more important than the magnitude of the increase at each meeting, which would remain at 1 point until it reached a level “significantly contractionary,” which slows down the economy.

In events over the past few weeks, however, BC president Roberto Campos Neto and directors stated that this was not a commitment and that the Copom could change its posture if the scenario, especially the fiscal, deteriorated.

For economists consulted by sheet, the maneuver makes clear a change in the country’s fiscal regime, which becomes expansionist – when the government intends to increase expenditures. In addition, the market has linked measures such as the creation of Auxílio Brasil, a more robust social program that replaces Bolsa Família, to next year’s elections.

Consultant and former director of BC Alexandre Schwartsman points out that the abandonment of the spending ceiling will not be done through repeal, but when too many exceptions are created, the mechanism loses effect.

“The problem is not just the maneuver, but everything that has been going on in recent months. It is clear that the ultimate motivation is to try to win the election,” he says.

For Schwartsman, the BC should keep pace at the next meeting, with 1 percentage point, but will signal that it can change the pace in December. “It’s not what I would do. I would accelerate the pace now to deliver the message of commitment to the goal [de inflação]”, he countered.

The chief economist of Banco Fibra, Cristiano Oliveira, points out that the government has already been showing signs that there is a change in the fiscal regime and the government’s strategy to finance the new social program, expanding the space on the ceiling, removes the instrument’s credibility. “The abandonment of the fiscal anchor is more likely and the Central Bank does not have much alternative but to react to this”, he says.

Until last week, the analyst predicted that the BC would raise the Selic by 1 percentage point next week. The projection was revised to 1.25 point (at 7.50% per year).

Oliveira points out that the fiscal risk premium was already high. “The deterioration process [fiscal] is very advanced, the risk premium has already increased. The market acts on expectations. The BC’s credibility isn’t scratched yet, so somehow it has to act,” he says.

The chief economist of JF Trust Investimentos, Eduardo Velho, agrees that the BC should accelerate the pace of monetary tightening already at this meeting.

“It’s not just the maneuver or the announcement of subsidy for truck drivers, but a series of measures that show the government’s intention to expand spending. The BC should raise the Selic by at least 1.25 percentage points, unless the scenario change a lot until the eve of Copom. A shift, with 2 points, for example, would be positive,” he points out.

“The market does not work with facts, but with expectations. Guedes’ speech [sobre furar o teto] it is enough to increase the fiscal risk premium. I believe the BC should accelerate the rise to 1.25%”, projects the economist and partner at BRA Investimentos, João Beck.

“The BC has to fulfill the mandate of taming inflation expectations. Recent exchange rate hikes have to be addressed either by burning reserves or by tightening interest rates,” he adds.

The chief economist of Banco Fator, José Francisco de Lima Gonçalves expects the BC to raise the base rate by 1.5 points in the next two meetings. “The Copom cannot change its mind about the fiscal risk and give up trying to bring inflation to the target. Inflation will not yield in a relevant way, given its nature,” he says.

“A 1.5-point hike in the Selic at the next Copom could put the committee ahead of the curve [de juros]. And, with some spice in the statement, cut short rates. The long ones, only with the market digesting an extra defined ceiling, with the approval of the minister of economy”, ponders Gonçalves.

The chief economist of Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez, maintains the projection of 1 percentage point at the next Copom meeting. For him, although there is more government willingness to increase spending, expansions should be limited.

“The fiscal’s effective damages, for the time being, remain duly limited by the impossibility of progress in the Legislative. It should be said in passing that Guedes is now seen as not so orthodox and with less force and articulation to contain expansionist impulses”, he says.