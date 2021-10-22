Mano Menezes is already coach of Corinthians, says journalist

Credit: Disclosure / Daniel Augusto / Corinthians Agency

Last Thursday (21), in his column of UOL Sport, the journalist Juca Kfouri affirmed that Sylvinho will be fired next Sunday. Juca even said that the current coach of Corinthians is “doomed” and will leave the club after the duel against Internacional, even in case of victory. And this Friday (22), during the program Ball possession, from the same portal, the subject was discussed again.

But the tone was a little more direct. In his column, Juca Kfouri stated that Mano Menezes is already right with Corinthians.

“I didn’t write that Sylvinho is hanging by a thread. I wrote that he is doomed. The information I have is that on Sunday, regardless of the result he will not be coach of Corinthians after the game. The coach Corinthians wants is Mano Menezes. I confess to you that I doubt Corinthians will beat Inter and will be fired. It will be the first time in history that the coach is fired with a resounding victory.

Although it disappointed yesterday (against Red Bull Bragantino), Internacional is favorite against Corinthians. But the information I have is that the Corinthians already got it right with Mano Menezes”, stated.

Juca also completed, noting that Mano did not accept the recent invitation to coach Grêmio, claiming that the club was at the end of the season.

