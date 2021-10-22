Mansur praises: ‘Botafogo with Enderson has the great characteristic of being safe’

O Botafogo received praise for his performance in the 3-0 victory over the Brusque, this wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the Serie B. the commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansur, in the program “Redação SporTV”, highlighted a specific characteristic of the team.

– Very good game from Botafogo. The performance ends with 24 submissions to seven, alone that sometimes doesn’t say anything, but it was a faithful portrait of Botafogo’s absolute domination. It was control display. this team with Enderson (Moreira) its great feature is to be safe, not defensively, but to execute game ideas safely. It executes a game model with safety, defends itself well and manages to create, it has coordinated movements – evaluated Mansur.

The commentator also praised two Botafogo players.

– Chay made a great game, part in the middle and goes looking for the side to make combinations. Botafogo was piling up chances and rarely had the result threatened. In addition to Chay, another highlight was the Navarre. The taste remains bitter, the renovation is not simple, there is a proposal to go to football in the United States. It is a portrait of a club that is still struggling with financial difficulties. He put together a cast with difficulty, made adjustments with Serie B in progress, and adjusted along the way. With Enderson, he has the advantage of being the leader of the championship – he concluded.