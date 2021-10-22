Marcos Mion cries at ‘Mais Você’ and reveals that TV Globo contract would end in December – Zoeira

The host Marcos Mion participated in the program “Mais Você”, this Thursday morning (21). Beside Ana Maria Braga, he cried when talking about the permanence on TV on Saturdays at the station. At first, Marcos Mion would be in charge of “Caldeirão” until December, but he will command the attraction next year.

“The initial contract was to stay only until the end of the year. Afterwards, I would have other projects that I would develop at Multishow. I want to be here [na Globo], I knew I had to be here. Too many pieces moved for me to be here today. God moved a path, in an impressive way,” revealed the presenter.

Subtitle: Presenter thanked and was moved by Ana Maria Braga’s invitation Photograph: Reproduction/TV Globo

In “Mais Você”, Ana Maria showed her name tag recalling that he was moved when he received the identification of a TV Globo employee. She even played with forgetting the object on his first day of work. Mion said: “I’m very forgetful, so the badge is in my backpack from Rio de Janeiro. When I came here, it was in my backpack there.”

Alongside Ana Maria, the presenter watched messages from friends at the station. Tony Ramos and Lúcio Mauro Filho were some of the names that sent messages.