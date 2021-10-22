Marijuana is released for planting and domestic consumption in Luxembourg – 10/22/2021 – World

Luxembourg became the first European country to allow adults to grow up to four cannabis plants per family for their own consumption, including recreationally.

The permit exists in Uruguay since 2013, in Canada since 2018 and in part of the American states.

According to the package of measures, presented by the ministers of Homeland Security, Justice, Health, Education, Children and Youth and Foreign and European Affairs, the objective is to “fight effectively and sustainably against problems related to illicit drugs”, especially trafficking , which remains a crime.

It is also prohibited to use the drug in public and to sell it: only the seed trade is allowed. The possession and public use of up to three grams of marijuana, however, is no longer a crime and becomes a misdemeanor, with a penalty of warning and a fine.

User decriminalization is similar to that adopted for decades in Portugal, where the issue is treated as a health problem, not a police one. The Portuguese option has given good results, as shown in the Estado Alterado series, published by sheet, awarded this month.

In the Netherlands, which has had a policy of tolerance to marijuana consumption for 30 years, the plant is still not legalized, which leads businessmen and users to question whether the country will be left behind in this sector.

The Luxembourg government package does not limit the amount of seeds that can be purchased or their levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the plant’s main psychoactive element. Liberalization was decided two years ago by the parties that support the government: liberals, social democrats and greens.

The legalization of state-regulated marijuana production and sale is still under study. The plans are to use the proceeds from the product in addiction prevention, education and health campaigns.

The new rule is in line with the UN convention on the subject, which limits “exclusively for medical and scientific purposes” the production, trade, possession and use of drugs, including cannabis.

It is due to this United Nations convention that the Portuguese government did not legalize the production of marijuana, although the idea is defended by specialists working in the field in the country.