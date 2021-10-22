Market is pricing the risk of fiscal indiscipline further ahead, says André Esteves | finance

O senior partner of BTG André Esteves said that Brazilian assets are pricing in recent days a greater risk of fiscal indiscipline ahead. According to him, a BRL 400 Bolsa Família is not the end of the world, the problem is the narrative of how this is being built.

“We have been living through very agitated market moments in recent days. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of institutional volatility, increased bad mood in the markets, foreign investors, the media, which tends to amplify the bad news. We have a factual bad news, which is the Bolsa Família of R$ 400, with the risk of having an additional pinch of populism”, he commented at the event BTG Bankers Experience.

According to him, the problem is not Bolsa Família, which is very useful, it brings benefits to society, with a relatively low cost. “The market is making a new balance of prices, a new reality, with a little more bad mood. Maybe we are more in the middle to the end of the adjustment.”

Esteves said that more worrying than the internal crises are the external ones, as Brazil has no control over them. The executive pointed out that inflation is high around the world, above 5% in the US, Germany, England.

“The party is reaching a point where everyone has had too much to drink, there are people dancing on the table. Someone needs to come and download the music, turn on the light, give a round of glucose. The central banks are not acting and things are too excited, soon someone will set fire to everything. A sheriff has to get into the saloon, push monetary policy, stop quantitative easing as quickly as possible, hold back the fiscal.”

For Esteves, natural gas stocks in the US are very low and if the winter there is very harsh, the global energy crisis will change its level. He pointed out that the world is experiencing a supply shock and that the answer in the textbook is to reduce demand. “The Brazilian BC was a pioneer in raising interest rates and it’s right.”

BTG’s senior partner said that Brazil has not left behind the achievement of single-digit interest. According to Esteves, the rate may even rise to double digits soon, but then, next year, with inflation normalizing and a primary deficit of 1%, the Selic would fall back to 6%, 7%, depending on elections and the fiscal process.