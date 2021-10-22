Marquinhos disappears at Corinthians after a decisive hand touch and reaches seven games without acting

Striker Marquinhos has good chances of ending his spell at Corinthians with a touch of the hand in the defense field, being the most memorable moment – for the worse – of his time in the professional. Since committing a foul against Atlético-GO, away from home, the player has never been remembered by Sylvinho.

The bid in question was already in the additions of the 1-1 draw with the Goiás. Timão was winning 1-0 and, upon receiving a ball in the defensive midfield, Marquinhos dominated it with his arm and gave the home team a chance to play the ball in the area. The rival ended up making the goal – in an offside ignored by the referee even with the revision of the VAR.

Since then, in combination also with the establishment of Willian in the squad, Marquinhos was listed for only two of the seven duels held by Corinthians, without taking the field in any of them.

Even with the absence of shirt 10, who suffered an injury to his left thigh and will be out for up to five weeks, the player was not remembered as an option for the match against São Paulo, on Monday, at Morumbi.

It is worth remembering that he was on loan to Sport since last year, but had the return requested by Sylvinho due to the lack of offensive options for the coach before the mid-year signings.

Champion of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 2017, Marquinhos renewed his contract with the club the following year. At 24, he has a valid relationship with Timão until the end of next year.

