Meeting at CBF: Atlético-MG listens to VAR audios and receives guaranteed calendar maintenance | athletic-mg

This Thursday afternoon, a delegation from Atlético-MG held two meetings at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro, to discuss arbitration and the Brazilian football calendar. O ge found that representatives of Galo left the meeting with guarantees that the Brasileirão will end on December 9, the date of the 38th round.

At the meeting, the competition leader was captained by President Sérgio Coelho and his vice-president, José Murilo Procópio, reinforced by two members of the collegiate body – Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador. The quartet met Ednaldo Rodrigues, interim president of the CBF, and competition director Manoel Flores.

To make the “midfield”, a link between the two institutions. The seventh element of the meetings was Castellar Guimarães Neto, former president of the FMF, current vice-president of CBF and advisor to Atlético (son of the chairman of the board).

– Atlético took the defense that the teams that have games in the Brazilian Nationals, which is the case of Galo, need to fulfill the games that are delayed until this date (9/12). And he assured us, Ednaldo, in the presence of everyone, that he will not change anymore – said a source at the meeting, to the report.

Due to FIFA date, the CBF even postponed matches for teams that had players called up. Galo, for example, still needs to play for the 19th round, against Grêmio, on November 3rd. Flamengo, runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals, has three games to play (2nd, 4th and 19th rounds, against Grêmio, Athletico-PR and Atlético-GO). The distance between rivals is 10 points.

Originally, Brasileirão would end on December 5th. With postponements, the new closing date became December 9, a Thursday. This fact also generated an impact in the finals of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for December 12 and 15 (Saturday and Wednesday), marking the end of the 2021 season. Both Galo and Flamengo are semifinalists in the national knockout.

Another agenda taken by Atlético to the CBF was to protest against arbitration. The athletic team had access to the audios of the communication between the VAR and the field referee in the matches against Santos (victory) and Atlético-GO (defeat), in moves in which the Rooster complained of a penalty in his unmarked favor. According to sources at the club, the CBF admitted mistakes in decision making.

At this second meeting, in an annex building, the Atlético quintet spoke with Leonardo Gaciba, president of the CBF arbitration commission, as well as Sérgio Corrêa, Cláudio Vinícius Cerdeira and Alicio Pena Júnior, members of the team led by Gaciba.