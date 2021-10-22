Meirelles sees roof change lead to disastrous path

Responsible for proposing the spending ceiling during his tenure as Finance Minister, the current Finance Secretary of the State of São Paulo, Henrique Meirelles, sees the change in the correction of the spending ceiling to make room for an increase in spending on Auxílio Brasil as bad news for the country. To broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, said the decision is serious and has a direct impact on the country’s credibility. The former minister also emphasizes that the departure of the secretary of Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, announced a moment ago, is symbolic: “I hope that the departure of the secretary calls the attention of some people. The markets are giving a very clear signal of what it is. unacceptable,” he said.

For Meirelles, there is a set of factors, which began with the possibility opened by the government, a few months ago, of not paying the precatory bill in cash and extended to the negotiation of a change in the ceiling to include the Brazil Aid, which affect the confidence in fiscal commitment.

“It is a set of factors that detract from the credibility of the economic team. We have a strong symbol with the departure of the secretaries. They are saying, not so clearly, this: they had a commitment to comply with the fiscal regime and this is not being done. They had nothing else to do there,” he said.

The São Paulo secretary said he hopes there will be enough resistance not to let the Precatórios PEC and the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling pass through Congress. The idea negotiated between the economic team and the political wing of the government is to change the correction of the ceiling: today, it is done using the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the year before the current ceiling. The idea is to change to the accumulated inflation from January to December, recalculating the limits since 2016. This would make room for R$ 83.6 billion in the Budget in an election year.







Meirelles sees roof change lead to disastrous path Photo: Government of São Paulo / Disclosure / Estadão

Meirelles explains that the ceiling was designed with accumulated inflation until June precisely to give predictability to the government in the production of the Budget Guidelines Law Project (PLOA) for the following year. With the correction already calculated, the government is able to plan to know how much it can spend.

For him, the change in the roof takes the country down an “almost disastrous” path. He said that when it was installed, the ceiling helped the country regain credibility after a recession – between June 2015 and May 2016 – worse than that caused by covid-19. “The spending ceiling was fundamental to reversing the situation,” he said, citing an increase in confidence indices, a drop in interest rates and inflation.

Meirelles points out that the proposed change in the ceiling affects investor interest in Brazil and may prevent a natural inflow of dollars into the country, caused by the increase in commodity prices, not to occur. “(Without the entry of dollars in Brazil and with an increase in the price of commodities) It only increases the price of imports, fuel, food. This puts pressure on inflation, obviously”, he ponders.

The former minister also points out that the attempt to move the expenditure control device shows a failure in the government’s expenditure prioritization exercise. “The purpose of the ceiling is precisely to establish a mark that would actually force the Executive and the Legislature to choose priorities and obey them. What is being done now is precisely not having priorities and spending on electoral projects that have a short-term purpose because of the 2022 election. Therefore, it is serious”, he summarizes.