Microsoft Releases New 512GB and 2TB Expansion Cards for Xbox Series S|X

THE Microsoft announced today (21) the launch of new expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S, the cards that come with an SSD and are developed by seagate can now be purchased in the options of 512 GB and 2 TB, joining the SSD in 1 TB.

Some rumors in recent months already indicated the arrival of a model of 512 GB, it had been listed in French stores and was also seen some boxes for the pre-sale of the product in the United States.

the model of 512 GB will sell for $139.99 in the United States and has pre-sales started today, with delivery forecast for mid-November, already the model of 2 TB will cost $399.99 and will have pre-sales open in November, reaching consumers in December.

The expansion card produced in partnership with seagate allows the owners of Xbox Series X or s be able to run the games developed for the new generation directly from them, being the only way besides the internal storage, as the use of other external SSDs and external HDDs does not allow to run games optimized for Xbox Series X and S.



THE Microsoft Brazil has not yet announced whether the new models will be available here and there is no price estimate either, currently the model of 1 TB is sold here for just over 2 thousand reais, costing almost the equivalent of what is charged in Brazil for Xbox Series S.

So far there is no information about the possibility of other companies producing expansion cards for the Xbox Series S/X, recently a Chinese company called Sintech started selling an adapter that allows the use of some SSD models on the console, but it itself reports that there are a number of restrictions, in addition to providing a compatibility list.

Source: Xbox Wire