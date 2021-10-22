Microsoft unveils Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition GPU

that will not be sold…

THE 343 and AMD unveiled the new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition, board in collaboration between Microsoft and AMD to promote the PC version of Halo Infinite. The limited model is only part of the promotional campaign and will not be marketed.

THE AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite has its entire design inspired by Master Chief’s Mjolnir Mark VII armor, and still bring your designation number 117 (Spartan-117). Also, the design has the Halo Infinite logo on the backplate it is a blue illuminated symbol representing Cortana, AI that accompanies and assists the Master Chief in his missions.

Credits: AMD/343 via GameSpot

despite the RX 6900 XT to be AMD’s most powerful model, the limited edition of Halo Infinite will not be sold, but AMD, 343 and other partners will hold a competition where will it be possible get one of the limited models over the next few weeks.



In addition to being one of 343’s recent announcements as part of the campaign to promote the new game in the Halo series, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is not the only partnership between AMD and Microsoft. The 343 comes working in partnership with AMD engineering teams over the past two years to optimize the Halo Infinite experience on PC, mainly in Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon cards, since the ecosystem From Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles it’s also AMD and is likely to benefit from that partnership as well.

According to 343, “Working with AMD has made it possible to optimize Halo Infinite for a huge variety of hardware configurations. of consoles [da Microsoft]”.



Although AMD and Microsoft would not go into detail on the matter, 343 said that is also working in partnership with AMD to add the ray-tracing function to Halo Infinite after the release, with functionality being considered one of the team’s top priorities for the ongoing development of Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite arrives December 8th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

