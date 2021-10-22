Mileide says she regrets not having saved Lary

Mileide Mihaile explained why she chose to save Dynho Alves in the “remains one” dynamic in the formation of the farm of “a Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) instead of Lary Bottino. Before the night of elimination, Maranhense confessed to Lary that he regretted his decision.

“I’ve been in a ‘business’ related to Dynho since the fights and everything, since Bil saved him and not Victor, that my heart asked for it [que eu o salvasse]. I actually don’t see you leaving, Lary. Really. I have my heart, I’m rooting for it. Our whole relationship so far hasn’t been vague, it’s been real, got it? I will always be here. This exact moment I had this action by Dynho, you know?”, Mileide said.

“Have you regretted something?” Lary asked.

“I regretted it, because afterward it hurt a lot,” replied the man from Maranhão. “I’m eating up inside. I’ll just be at peace when I see you walking through that door. I’ve already talked to my people, I’m already in prayer, I’m already in requests. I’m all goosebumps talking because it’s from my heart. I know you may have thought you only have Bill here as a friend but I’m very true to mine. I don’t even want to be too close because I get attached and it’s for real.”

“Me too, a lot,” said the carioca. “I do the same thing. Then I put myself in your situation, you and Dynho. But I couldn’t not save you. Because there were two men there, first. I was going to say: ‘Wow, I wasn’t going to put Mileide to test with both of them.’ And like that, Dynho has more time here. In my conception, he was able to show more things. My only fear is that I still haven’t managed to develop anything in people and Val has been here for a lot more time as I. But I don’t know what will happen”.