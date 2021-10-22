Minaspetro: there are ‘supply problems’ at stations in Minas – Economy

Tanker trucks stopped in Betim, in the Greater Belo Horizonte, where the Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap) is located (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

In a statement released this Thursday night (October 21), the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) reported that the tankers’ strike is already causing “reduced stock” and “supply problems” in Minas General.

“With the stoppage, all regions of the state are being harmed, strongly impacting the supply of Minas Gerais, given that Betim’s base is strategic for the distribution of fuel,” informed the union.

Minaspetro claims that it made contact, “since the beginning of the pandemic”, with the Government of Minas to freeze the final price of fuels, an index on which the ICMS is levied.

“The price freeze on the agenda would momentarily contain the escalation of prices at the pump”, informs the union.

On the other hand, the union asks the population not to “make a run for the posts” in order not to “aggravate the shortages”.

The strike





The tankers, truckers responsible for transporting fuel, suspended their activities at dawn this Thursday in protest against the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel levied in the state and the high price of diesel charged by Petrobras.

According to the Union of Transport Companies of Fuel and Oil Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG), all transporters are stopped, in a total of about 800 trucks.

The movement also takes place in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Esprito Santo.

Hundreds of demonstrators have tank trucks parked at the entrances of the main fuel distributors in Betim. The demonstration was accompanied by Military Police vehicles.

The corporation even escorted vehicles to ensure the safety of drivers who did not cross their arms.