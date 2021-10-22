Miss France contest is sued for choosing candidates by beauty criteria

The Miss France beauty pageant is being sued for discrimination after choosing its competitors using their physical appearance as a criterion. The information is from the blog Page Not Found, by the Extra newspaper.

The case gained repercussion after three former contestants joined the feminist group Osez le Feminisme (Dare to be a feminist) to sue the rights holders of Miss France, as well as Endemol, the company that airs the contest on the TF1 channel.

Candidates for the most beautiful woman in France award must be single, be over six feet tall, must never have married or had children, are required not to gain weight during the competition and cannot change their hairstyle.

And the requirements don’t stop there, the Miss France candidates are also not allowed to have tattoos or piercings, nor to wear locks or hair extensions, nor are they allowed to smoke.

Under French labor legislation, companies are prohibited from discriminating against people on the basis of “morality, age, family status or physical appearance”, but it is precisely these criteria that meet the requirements of Miss France for its candidates.

