Miss France pageant is processed for choosing candidates by beauty criteria

the beauty contest Miss France is being sued for discrimination after selecting competitors based on their physical appearance.

Three former contestants have joined forces with the feminist group Osez le Feminisme (Dare to be a feminist), in a statement this week, in an attempt to sue the owner of the rights to Miss France’s filmmaking, as well as Endemol, the company that hosts the contest. on the TF1 channel.

To be considered for the annual contest, which has generated regular reviews over the years, candidates for the French beauty queen must be single, being over 1.70 meters tall and being considered “representative of beauty”.

Candidates, who must prove that they have never been married or had a child, are obliged not to gain weight during the competition and must not change their hairstyle. They also cannot have tattoos or any piercings. Only earrings are allowed.

Others disqualifying criteria for potential competitors include the use of locks or hair extensions and smoking.

Candidates for Miss France: minimum 1.70m tall Photo: AFP

Critics argued that Miss France and Endemol violate French labor law by applying these supposedly discriminatory selection criteria, reports to France 24.

Osez le Feminisme’s lawyer, Violaine De Filippis-Abate, told Agence France Presse that under French labor law, companies are prohibited from discriminating against people based on “morals, age, family status or physical appearance”.

Miss France has a 101-year tradition. In addition to French territory in Europe, French overseas departments such as Martinique, Tahiti and French Guiana send candidates. Last year, Clemence Botino, representative of Guadeloupe, was crowned Miss France.